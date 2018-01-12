Home / Featured / Weather leads to hoops schedule changes

Weather leads to hoops schedule changes

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

Winter weather is expected to move into the area tonight and that has forced some changes to high school basketball schedules for Friday.

The Campbell County at Anderson County doubleheader has been canceled.  A makeup date will be announced within a few days.

The Clinton at Oak Ridge doubleheader will begin at 5 pm with the girls’s varsity game, followed by the boys at around 6:30 pm.  Due to unrelated technical issues, the games will not be heard on WYSH tonight.

Oneida at Coalfield has also been postponed and will be made up later this month.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

One jailed after Campbell raid

One man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed early Thursday morning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved