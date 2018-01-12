Weather leads to hoops schedule changes

Winter weather is expected to move into the area tonight and that has forced some changes to high school basketball schedules for Friday.

The Campbell County at Anderson County doubleheader has been canceled. A makeup date will be announced within a few days.

The Clinton at Oak Ridge doubleheader will begin at 5 pm with the girls’s varsity game, followed by the boys at around 6:30 pm. Due to unrelated technical issues, the games will not be heard on WYSH tonight.

Oneida at Coalfield has also been postponed and will be made up later this month.