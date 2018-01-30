Valley View invites community out for some “Fat Friday Fun”

You are invited to Valley View United Methodist Church in Claxton for a little “Fat Friday Fun” on Friday February 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm

This Women’s Ministry Fund Raiser will feature jambalaya, red beans and rice, drink and beignets for dessert.

Carry out is also available

The cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under, and free for kids under three years old.

Valley View United Methodist Church is located at 815 Old Edgemoor Road.

Just follow the signs off Edgemoor road in Claxton onto New Henderson one block then turn right and you will see the church.