The Anderson County Courthouse was closed on Monday, meaning that several committee meetings had to be rescheduled.

Here is the schedule of meetings for the 11th: Conservation, Room 118A at 4:00 p.m.;

Purchasing, Room 312 at 4:30 p.m.;

Highway, Room 312 at 5:00 p.m.; CANCELED

Nominating, Room 118A at 5:30 p.m.;

Operations, Room 312 at 6 p.m.