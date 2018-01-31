Home / Community Bulletin Board / Two ex-CHS student-athletes recognized for academics

Two ex-CHS student-athletes recognized for academics

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

A couple of former Clinton High School student-athletes are still shining at Maryville College.

Clinton alum and current Lady Scot volleyball and basketball player Kelley Wandell has been named to the USA South Athletic Conference’s Academic All-Conference team for the academic year 2016-2017.

Fellow Clinton alum, Alex Willard, a football standout, was also named to the Academic All-Conference Team as well.

Congratulations to both of these outstanding examples of the student-athletes who hail from our own backyard.

If you have a former Clinton, Anderson County, Oliver Springs, Oak Ridge or Campbell County alum who is excelling at the next level, whether it is academically or athletically, or both, send some information to me by emailing jim@wyshradio.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Community Development Block Grants announced for Campbell, Morgan, Roane

(TN Department of Economic and Community Development) Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved