Two ex-CHS student-athletes recognized for academics

A couple of former Clinton High School student-athletes are still shining at Maryville College.

Clinton alum and current Lady Scot volleyball and basketball player Kelley Wandell has been named to the USA South Athletic Conference’s Academic All-Conference team for the academic year 2016-2017.

Fellow Clinton alum, Alex Willard, a football standout, was also named to the Academic All-Conference Team as well.

Congratulations to both of these outstanding examples of the student-athletes who hail from our own backyard.

If you have a former Clinton, Anderson County, Oliver Springs, Oak Ridge or Campbell County alum who is excelling at the next level, whether it is academically or athletically, or both, send some information to me by emailing jim@wyshradio.com.