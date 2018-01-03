Two benefits raising money for Little Ponderosa Zoo coming in January

As the Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue continues to rebuild after last month’s devastating fire that killed around 40 animals, there are not one, but two fundraisers for the non-profit facility scheduled for this month.

The first will be held this Saturday January 6th from 6 to 8 pm at the Museum of Appalachia with a silent auction throughout and a live auction beginning at 7 pm. Tickets for that event are $50 each and available at Little Ponderosa, the Anderson Farmers Co-Op in Clinton, Tractor Supply in Oak Ridge, the Anderson County Highway Department and at the Anderson County Mayor’s Office.

WYSH is proud to be the presenting radio sponsor for a benefit concert on Saturday January 20th.

That event will be held in the Anderson County Senior Center’s Events room at 205 Main Street in Clinton, beginning at 7 pm. Admission will be free but cash donations to benefit the zoo will be accepted.

The evening will be emceed by Merle FM’s own Mike Kelly and will feature music from the likes of Paul Williams, The Real McCoys, Chris and Aaron West, New Harvest, Wild Blue Yonder, and many more.

For more information on the concert on the 20th, call Brian Brown at 865-898-9236.