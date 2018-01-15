Two arrested in Claxton shooting

Two people have been charged in connection to a Saturday shooting on Clinton Highway in Claxton. 23-year-old Jacob Lynn Rutherford of Oak Ridge has been charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and he remains in the Anderson County Detention Facility pending bond being set at arraignment. His girlfriend, 24-year-old Maggie Taylor Atteberry of Clinton was charged with being an Accessory After The Fact and has been released on bond.

Deputies had responded to a report of a person shot at the Bread Box on Edgemoor Rd where they found 36-year-old Nathan Lynn Phillips of Clinton with gunshot wounds. Another person had been driving him to the hospital but had stopped at the store to call for an ambulance. Phillips was taken to UT Medical Center by EMS. Phillips’ wounds were more serious than originally thought and he remains in the hospital.

Deputies went to the residence at 3008 Clinton Highway where they found the man that lived there, 34-year-old William Ernest Foster, who had also been shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center by EMS where he was treated and released.

Rutherford was charged with Attempted Murder for the shootings of Phillips and Foster. He also shot at a third person but missed resulting in an additional Attempted Murder charge. There were four other people at the home at the time of the shootings and additional charges are forthcoming against Rutherford.

This case is still under investigation. The additional charges against Rutherford will be placed upon completion.

As this is an ongoing case, no further details can be released at this time.