TVA asks electric power customers to reduce use due to frigid temps

TVA announced today that the extremely cold weather has caused a critical power supply situation and is asking all electric power customers to reduce their use of electricity as much as possible until further notice.

Voluntary reduction is needed to help ensure a continued supply of power to essential services throughout the Tennessee Valley and to avoid interruptions in service to all customers.

TVA is using all available resources, including the purchase of available power from neighboring utilities, to meet the current demand. As always, TVA, and local utilities are working around the clock to make power available to consumers.

TVA and local power companies also have cut back on power usage in their facilities by adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting, and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption.

Officials of the 155 local power companies in the Tennessee Valley are asking all electric power consumer – residential, commercial and industrial – to cooperate in reducing power usage during this critical situation. Consumers should:

Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryer, and cooking equipment especially during the morning “peak usage” hours.

Reduce the use of heating by adjusting thermostats to 60°.

Turn off nonessential lights, appliances, and other electrical equipment.