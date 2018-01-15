THP accepting applications for Citizens’ Trooper Academy

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting applications for the 2018 Spring Citizens Trooper Academy. Classes in Nashville start March 6, at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Training Center. Sessions will run from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. weekly.

The 10 week academy consists of approximately 30 hours of training, which is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel. Topics covered include investigations, special operations, homeland security, and many other areas of the patrol, as well as driver license and handgun permit issuance.

Participants must be at least 21-years-old, available to attend weekly three-hour sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.

Applications are available by sending an email to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov.

The deadline to register is January 23, 2018. Applications must be returned to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov by that date for processing.

For more information, contact Sergeant Bill Fitzgerald at 615-743-3907