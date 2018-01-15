Home / Community Bulletin Board / THP accepting applications for Citizens’ Trooper Academy

THP accepting applications for Citizens’ Trooper Academy

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting applications for the 2018 Spring Citizens Trooper Academy.  Classes in Nashville start March 6, at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Training Center.  Sessions will run from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. weekly.

The 10 week academy consists of approximately 30 hours of training, which is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.  Citizens receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel.  Topics covered include investigations, special operations, homeland security, and many other areas of the patrol, as well as driver license and handgun permit issuance.

Participants must be at least 21-years-old, available to attend weekly three-hour sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.

Applications are available by sending an email to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov.

The deadline to register is January 23, 2018. Applications must be returned to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov  by that date for processing.

For more information, contact Sergeant Bill Fitzgerald at 615-743-3907

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

One jailed after Campbell raid

One man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed early Thursday morning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved