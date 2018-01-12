Technical issues lead to programming changes

Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to broadcast live in the studio today. We are working to correct the problem.

An overnight power surge damaged our control room and therefore we are unable to use the microphones or phones on the air.

Unfortunately that means that we will not be able to bring you Trading Time or Ask Your Neighbor this morning and we will not be able to bring you Trading Time Primetime or the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presentation of Clinton at Oak Ridge. Speaking of that high school doubleheader, due to the winter weather expected to move into the area tonight, the JV game between Oak Ridge and Clinton has been canceled, and the girls’ varsity game will begin at 5 pm and the boys to follow at approximately 6:30 pm.

The part needed to fix the issue will not be here until tomorrow morning. That means that we will also not be able to bring you the Saturday editions of our morning show, Trading Time or TN Gas n Grass.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

We will post updates on Facebook and online at wyshradio.com.