TBI: Suspect in shooting of KPD officer in custody

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

A man who was added to the TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list Friday is now in custody. Ronnie Lucas Wilson was captured this morning.

Wilson (DOB 4-7-86) was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a police officer. On January 11th, a Knoxville police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wilson’s vehicle. Wilson exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, striking him at least one time.

Early Saturday morning, authorities received information that Wilson was at a vacant home on Calderwood Highway in Maryville. Upon arrival, contact was made with Wilson, who attempted to flee the home by jumping out a window. He was immediately taken into custody by deputies with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Knoxville Police Department, and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

