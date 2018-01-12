Home / Community Bulletin Board / Tai Chi coming to OR Senior center

Tai Chi coming to OR Senior center

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

The Tennessee branch of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA will start a beginner Tai Chi class at the Oak Ridge Senior Center later this month.

The classes will be held Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be an open house and introductory class on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 11 a.m. to noon. Classes will officially start on Monday, January 22. A donation of $2 per class is suggested, but not required. New students can join at any time.

Program organizers say the gentle motions of Tai Chi offer health benefits for all ages, but the practice often appeals to seniors looking for ways to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. The motions are also gentle and low impact, exercising the skeleton, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and all connective tissue, with very low risk of injury.

The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA, a charitable organization, has been a part of the East Tennessee community for more than 30 years.

For questions about the Tai Chi class or other programs offered through the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

250,000 trees to be planted across Tennessee in February

(Tennessee Environmental Council press release)  The Tennessee Environmental Council is promoting the great need to plant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved