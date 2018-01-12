Tai Chi coming to OR Senior center

The Tennessee branch of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA will start a beginner Tai Chi class at the Oak Ridge Senior Center later this month.

The classes will be held Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be an open house and introductory class on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 11 a.m. to noon. Classes will officially start on Monday, January 22. A donation of $2 per class is suggested, but not required. New students can join at any time.

Program organizers say the gentle motions of Tai Chi offer health benefits for all ages, but the practice often appeals to seniors looking for ways to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance. The motions are also gentle and low impact, exercising the skeleton, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and all connective tissue, with very low risk of injury.

The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA, a charitable organization, has been a part of the East Tennessee community for more than 30 years.

For questions about the Tai Chi class or other programs offered through the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999.