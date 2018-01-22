Home / Obituaries / Susan R. Kinney, age 59, of Kingston

Susan R. Kinney, age 59, of Kingston

Susan R. Kinney, age 59, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, January 19, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born October 19, 1958 in Roane County to Henderson and Della Giles.  Susan was a faithful member of Swan Pond Baptist Church and loved the Lord.  She enjoyed shopping and being with her family as much as she could and especially spending time with her little dog, Jack.  Preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Brown; father, Henderson “H.M.” Giles.

SURVIVORS

Son            David Brown & wife, Michelle of Kingston

Mother            Della Giles of Kingston

Sister            Phyllis Sheldon & husband, Chuck of Kingston

Brother        Morgan Giles & wife, Janie of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends

A private graveside service will be held at Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman with Pastor Dennis Armes officiating.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

