Susan Brinkley Salyer, age 69, passed away after a brief illness on January 27, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born in Bristol, TN on June 16, 1948 to Jack and Eula (Massengill) Brinkley.

She was a 1966 graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School. She then attended ETSU and earned her B. S. (1970) and M. A. (1972) degrees. In 1981, she was certified as a Licensed Psychological Examiner. She worked as a school psycologist in the Anderson County School System until her retirement.

Susan was very creative and talented. She enjoyed drawing, painting, needlepoint,cross stitch, and knitting. She was a kind and generous person known for her dry wit and sense of humor. She loved her church and Bible studies with her friends. Being an avid reader, she enjoyed a wide variety of literature. She also cherished the company of her two little dogs.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 33 years, Carlton S. Salyer; her brother, Jack “Jackie” Brinkley, Jr.; and her nephew, James C. Salyer. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Jeffrey L. (Jane) Salyer of Cleveland, TN (formerly from Clinton); nephew, Jeffrey L. (April) Salyer Jr. of Cleveland, TN niece, Jana (Jordan) Davis of Friendsville, TN; and great-niece, Abigail Salyer and great-nephew, Brantley Salyer. She is also survived by her dear friend, Alice Connell of Clinton.

A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6-7pm with a memorial service to follow at 7pm led by Rev. Jordan Davis and Rev. Donna Hester. In lieu of flowers , Susan’s wishes were for donations to be made to Memorial United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of East Tennessee.

