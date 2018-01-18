Home / Community Bulletin Board / Students get say in how school closings announced

Students get say in how school closings announced

On Wednesday, Anderson County Schools superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott turned to social media to have students come up with an idea for, and to produce a video to announce the school would be closing on Thursday due to snow.

On Wednesday morning, Dr. Parrott tweeted a challenge to students in the district that read :’ “I need your help to make a video about being safe during bad weather…[The] winning video will be used to call off school the next time…Students I need your help to make a video about being safe during bad weather. Winning video will be used to call off school the next time. Rules: nothing dangerous, in good taste, 20 seconds long, end video with “this is the reason ACS will be closed tomorrow. use # ACSsnowday”

Dr. Parrott offered a $25 gift card to the best video.

Ultimately, four winners were chosen, all of which you can see at links in this story on our website..

https://twitter.com/ShannonWilder20/status/953702144909238272/video/1

https://twitter.com/rphillips4ever/status/953734171456933889/video/1

https://twitter.com/Jordanbowling13/status/953732146044243968/video/1

https://youtu.be/w2HZ_3yn7v8

