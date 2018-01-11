State offering more ways for citizens to reinstate driver’s licenses

(TDSHS) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services division is offering Tennesseans more ways to reinstate their driver license.

Citizens have the ability to reinstate online, in-person, or via mail.

Once fees have been paid, court clearance documents and receipts have been received and posted to your driving record by the Financial Responsibility Division,

you may go online at www.tn.gov/safety to get your license reissued. If you are not eligible to be reissued online, you may visit one of the Driver License Reinstatement Centers across the state.

Compliance documents can be faxed to the Tennessee Department of Safety at (615) 242-3480 or submitted in person at the reinstatement centers.

Online: The quickest way for reinstatement is offered online. The driver must know his/her Tennessee driver license number,

the last four digits of his/her social security number, and the last name as it appears on the driver license. Also, online reinstatement requires a valid credit/debit card for payment. To check eligibility and pay fees online, go to: https://dl.safety.tn.gov/

In Person: Tennesseans also have the opportunity to reinstate their license in person by visiting one of the Driver License Reinstatement Centers. Please note days and hours of operation of reinstatements vary by location. Before going to a reinstatement center, be sure to check the closure advisories for the latest information.

IMPORTANT: It may be necessary to cease taking applications prior to the closing time listed in order to complete processing by the end of the business day.

To view reinstatement requirements and extended schedule, please go online to https://dl.safety.tn.gov/ or contact the Reinstatement Call Center toll-free at 866-903-7357.

Mail: To reinstate by mail, include the driver’s full name, date of birth, social security number (if one has been issued), mailing address and phone number.

Additionally, include the Tennessee driver license number and reason for cancellation, suspension, or revocation, if known.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Financial Responsibility

PO Box 945

Nashville, TN 37202

For additional information or to view a complete listing of reinstatement locations, visit our website: https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/safety.html.