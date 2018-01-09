Home / Featured / State: 4th flu-related death claims pregnant woman

State: 4th flu-related death claims pregnant woman

A pregnant woman in Middle Tennessee has died from complications with the flu, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

This is the fourth flu-related death reported in the state during the 2017-2018 flu season. The health department confirmed last week that two children in East Tennessee and one child in Middle Tennessee had died from the flu. Officials have not said in which counties the deaths have occurred.

Officials warn that flu activity is widespread across the state, and are urging everyone over six months of age get a flu shot. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and for those with chronic medical conditions.

The best health habits that could help to prevent the flu include:

• Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer
• Covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Staying home if you are sick

