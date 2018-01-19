Home / Local Sports / Smokies to host TriStar Classic March 2-4

Smokies to host TriStar Classic March 2-4

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that tickets for the Tri-Star Classic Presented by Toyota Knoxville are officially on sale to the public. The Tennessee Smokies will host the Tri-Star Classic March 2-4, 2018 at Smokies Stadium. This event will feature the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of Memphis baseball programs. Each team will be featured in one game per day throughout the tournament.

Tri-Star Classic Schedule:

Friday, March 2

Memphis vs. MTSU, 2:00 PM

Tennessee vs. ETSU, 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 3

ETSU vs. MTSU, 1:00 PM

Tennessee vs. Memphis, 5:00 PM

Sunday, March 4

ETSU vs. Memphis, 12:00 PM

MTSU vs. Tennessee, 4:00 PM

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.smokiesbaseball.com/tristarclassic. Concessions and alcohol will be served throughout the tournament. There will be All You Can Eat ticket options as well as discounted group tickets for groups of 20 or more. Student tickets will be offered at a discounted rate throughout the event. For all information regarding tickets, visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/tristarclassic.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

