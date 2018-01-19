Smokies to host TriStar Classic March 2-4

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that tickets for the Tri-Star Classic Presented by Toyota Knoxville are officially on sale to the public. The Tennessee Smokies will host the Tri-Star Classic March 2-4, 2018 at Smokies Stadium. This event will feature the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of Memphis baseball programs. Each team will be featured in one game per day throughout the tournament.

Tri-Star Classic Schedule:

Friday, March 2

Memphis vs. MTSU, 2:00 PM

Tennessee vs. ETSU, 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 3

ETSU vs. MTSU, 1:00 PM

Tennessee vs. Memphis, 5:00 PM

Sunday, March 4

ETSU vs. Memphis, 12:00 PM

MTSU vs. Tennessee, 4:00 PM

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.smokiesbaseball.com/tristarclassic. Concessions and alcohol will be served throughout the tournament. There will be All You Can Eat ticket options as well as discounted group tickets for groups of 20 or more. Student tickets will be offered at a discounted rate throughout the event. For all information regarding tickets, visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/tristarclassic.