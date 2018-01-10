Saturday morning Winter Farmers’ Markets open in Oak Ridge

Saturday morning Winter Farmers’ Markets are open in Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge market, a weekly event continuing through February, is sponsored by Grow Oak Ridge and takes place in the gym at St. Mary’s School, located 323 Vermont Avenue. The hours there are 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In addition to a selection of fresh locally-grown winter produce, meats and eggs, vendors at the Oak Ridge location also will be offering artisan breads and pastries, handmade soaps and other craft items. The actual inventory is likely to vary from week to week. Kids are always welcome, and there is a free Kids Club event planned for most Saturdays. Most information, including a list of vendors, can be found at www.GrowOakRidge.com.