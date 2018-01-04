RSCC offers extended hours as spring semester nears

As classes get set to begin for Roane State Community College’s spring semester, the school is offering extended office hours at two of its campuses.

Today (Thursday January 4th), The main Harriman and Oak Ridge campuses will be open until 6 pm, while all other campuses are operating on their regular schedules.

Next week, Monday January 8th through Thursday January 11th, the Harriman and Oak Ridge campuses will have office hours until 6 pm, while all other campuses will operate on their normal schedules once again. Friday the 12th, all campuses will be open until 4:30 pm local time.

The school will be closed on Monday January 15th for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and the spring semester gets started on Tuesday January 16th. That first week back in class, the 16th through the 18th, Oak Ridge and Harriman office hours will be extended through 6 pm with the remainder on their normal hours.