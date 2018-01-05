Rockwood in search of Animal Control, Codes officer

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the city of Rockwood is in the market for a new Animal Control & Codes Enforcement Officer aftert the resignation last week of Mark Neely.

Currently, the city’s animal shelter is closed after officials were able to get all of the animals that had been there into other facilities or into new forever homes. It will reopen once Neely’s successor can be hired.

If you have any interest in the position, call Rockwood City Hall at 865-354-0163 or the Rockwood Police Department at 865-354-3388.