Home / Local News / Rockwood in search of Animal Control, Codes officer

Rockwood in search of Animal Control, Codes officer

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the city of Rockwood is in the market for a new Animal Control & Codes Enforcement Officer aftert the resignation last week of Mark Neely.

Currently, the city’s animal shelter is closed after officials were able to get all of the animals that had been there into other facilities or into new forever homes. It will reopen once Neely’s successor can be hired.

If you have any interest in the position, call Rockwood City Hall at 865-354-0163 or the Rockwood Police Department at 865-354-3388.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort reaches midway point; first meeting of 2018 in January

(Oak Ridge Community Development press release) The City of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Department is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved