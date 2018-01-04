Home / Featured / Road closures next week in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge Public Works press release) As sewer rehabilitation work continues in Oak Ridge, City contractor Hurst Excavating, LLC, will perform road closures beginning Monday, January 8, 2018.

Parts of Hillside Road will be closed intermittently throughout the day on Monday to allow crews to replace a sewer line located near Henley Road. Local traffic to homes on Henley Road will be permitted.

A full closure of Hillside Road will begin on Tuesday, January 9, to renew service connections to several residences in the area. These connections are located under the driving surface of the roadway. Local traffic to the affected residences will be accommodated.

Drivers, residents, pedestrians, and cyclists are strongly urged to avoid this area; however, both Henley Road and Highland Avenue will be available as detours.

Please use extreme care and caution when traveling in these areas. All construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment and access issues.

Questions regarding the planned road closures can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling (865) 425-1875 or emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

 

