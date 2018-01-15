Reverend Darrell Steven Metcalf, age 58 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2018 at his residence. He was born on October 24, 1959 to Vanie and Marjorie Fox Metcalf in Knox county. He worked as a mechanic at BWXT – Y-12 for a number of years. He was a member of Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church and member of Crystal Lodge #616 and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by father, Vanie Metcalf and brother, Dale Metcalf.

He is survived by: wife, Judy Garner Metcalf; mother, Marjorie Metcalf of Powell; sons, James Metcalf and wife Melissa of Clinton; Matthew Metcalf and wife Heather of Harriman; Brothers, Johnny Metcalf and wife Barbara of Powell, Carl Metcalf and wife Brenda of Powell; sisters, Barbara Metcalf of Powell, Janie Metcalf of Andersonville; Grandchildren, Isabelle “Izzy” Metcalf, Carter Steven Metcalf, and two grandsons coming in June; special niece, Amanda Rainey of Cherrybottom; Several other nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 5-8pm with a masonic service at 8pm. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Farmers Grove Baptist Church at 2pm with Rev. Bobby Metcalf, Rev. Daniel Metcalf, and Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. Interment to follow funeral service at the Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com