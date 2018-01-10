Home / Obituaries / Randal “Randy” Lee Morrow, 71

Randal “Randy” Lee Morrow, 71

Randal “Randy” Lee Morrow, son of the late Ida and H.L. “Jody” Morrow, passed away on December 21, 2017 at age 71. Randy is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Scott Morrow of Nashville, Travis (Amy) Morrow of Powell, and Tyler Morrow of Atlanta; grandchildren, Maria and Davis Morrow.

Randy was born in Pineville, Kentucky, and raised in Clinton where he attended primary school and lived for almost fifty years. Randy was often described as “one-of-a-kind” and had an infectious personality that people were drawn to. He was passionate about sports and coached his sons and many of their friends in football, basketball, and baseball. Randy had an unmistakable, thunderous voice that could often be heard from the sidelines or the bleachers, and all who heard him would say that he had a knack for letting his opinions be known. Randy was also a compassionate and loving person who was quick to offer a hug and lend a helping hand. Simply put, he never met a stranger and his door was always open. Randy was a skilled woodworker and a trim carpenter by trade.  He loved playing golf, gardening, and tinkering in his woodshop with the music blaring.  Randy is at peace and undoubtedly looking down with a big smile and reflecting on what a wild and wonderful ride it has been.

The family will hold receiving of friends from 5-7 PM on January 12, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716 with a celebration of life event to follow.

