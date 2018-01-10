Radon test kits free through state

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is encouraging residents to identify and address radon problems in their homes as part of Radon Action Month by offering free radon test kits and hosting educational outreach events.

“In winter weather, we are spending more and more time inside our homes, where exposure to radon is most likely,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau. “Roughly three-quarters of Tennessee’s population lives in moderate- to high-risk areas for radon, which can pose a threat to human health in concentrated levels.”

Gov. Haslam has proclaimed January 2018 as Radon Action Month statewide to emphasize the importance around education, testing and mitigation.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas formed as a result of the breakdown of uranium, which occurs naturally in soil and rock. Radon is odorless, invisible and without taste. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer according to the

You can receive your free radon test kit by filling out this online form: https://tdec.tn.gov/Radon_Online/frmRADON_Online.aspx, or by calling the Tennessee Radon Program hotline at 1-800-232-1139.