Public expresses concerns over Pine Ridge power line project

The National Nuclear Security Administration held a public information session Wednesday designed to let the public know more about the agency’s plan to construct power lines across Pine Ridge for a new electrical substation to supply power to a new, yet-to-be-constructed, multibillion dollar Uranium Processing Facility and to allow citizens to provide feedback on the proposal.

The information session was scheduled after Oak Ridge officials raised concerns in November and December about the power lines proposed on top of Pine Ridge as part of the electrical substation project. Pine Ridge separates Y-12 from the center of the city, and Oak Ridge officials have said they had not received adequate notice of the power line project and didn’t know what other options had been considered. They also expressed concerns about the lack of public input and the visual impact of building power lines and installing transmission towers on top of the ridge.

Some citizens expressed concern that the power lines would spoil one of the city’s most important landmarks, the ridge itself, and that the towers proposed along the top of the ridge would primarily–and negatively–affect the city’s only primarily African-American neighborhood, Scarboro. Others echoed the frustrations of city leaders about the lack of adequate notice from the federal government about their intentions to erect the 80-foot-tall towers.

Federal officials say that the electrical substation is absolutely critical to the UPF project and that the current substation has “reached the end of its useful life.” The NNSA says that the poles will be built at or below the tree line so that the poles themselves will not be visible to the community as a whole, but add that the ridge is the optimal place for the transmission lines.

