Patricia (Patty) Ann Sitzler Sampson, age 71, of Harriman, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1946 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. Patty had worked for over 40 years in concessions at Harriman Recreation Center and loved the youth of Harriman. Preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Sampson; parents, Sidney Dewey & Violet Ethelle Renfro Sitzler.
SURVIVORS
Children Donna Begley & Michael Sensaboy of Harriman
Jay Sampson of Harriman
Dewey Sampson & wife, Amanda of Harriman
Grandchildren Jason Begley, Jessica Garrett, Jaimond, Kamron,
Landon & Mylond Sampson, Jamen Williams
Great-grandchildren Trevyn and Addyson Garrett
Brother Ronnie Sitzler & wife, Tonya of Kingston
Sisters Sandra Owings & husband, Harold of Kingston
Sherry Fowler & husband, Mark of Raleigh, NC
Special friends at Harriman Recreational Department
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Bro. Randy Maxwell & Pastor Matt Edwards officiating. Interment will follow the service at Piney Grove Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.