Patricia (Patty) Ann Sitzler Sampson, age 71, of Harriman, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1946 in Harriman and has been a life long resident of Roane County. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. Patty had worked for over 40 years in concessions at Harriman Recreation Center and loved the youth of Harriman. Preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Sampson; parents, Sidney Dewey & Violet Ethelle Renfro Sitzler.

SURVIVORS

Children Donna Begley & Michael Sensaboy of Harriman

Jay Sampson of Harriman

Dewey Sampson & wife, Amanda of Harriman

Grandchildren Jason Begley, Jessica Garrett, Jaimond, Kamron,

Landon & Mylond Sampson, Jamen Williams

Great-grandchildren Trevyn and Addyson Garrett

Brother Ronnie Sitzler & wife, Tonya of Kingston

Sisters Sandra Owings & husband, Harold of Kingston

Sherry Fowler & husband, Mark of Raleigh, NC

Special friends at Harriman Recreational Department

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Bro. Randy Maxwell & Pastor Matt Edwards officiating. Interment will follow the service at Piney Grove Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.