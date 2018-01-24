ORUUC invites community to supper on Friday

Ham and white bean soup, crusty bread, fresh fruit and a baker’s choice dessert are on the menu for the Friday, January 26 Stone Soup free community meal at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Dine-in or take-out will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number 2) in Oak Ridge.

Everyone is welcome at the community meals, which are offered on the final Fridays of each month.

Non-perishable, family-friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need.

Food for community meals is provided by the ORUUC congregation and the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge.

For more information please call the ORUUC office at 865-483-6761.