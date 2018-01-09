Home / Local News / ORT: OR Council OKs rezoning for Taco Bell

Jim Harris

(Oak Ridge Today) The Oak Ridge City Council on Monday approved a rezoning that could allow a Taco Bell restaurant with a drive-through on property that now houses a courthouse at the intersection of Bus Terminal Road and Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Council was approving a rezoning only. Any specific proposal to develop the property would undergo the city’s normal site review.

The site is now home to Anderson County General Sessions Court, Division II, which is expected to move soon to a county-owned building that once housed the Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center on Emory Valley Road.

The rezoning has been requested by Tacala TN Corporation of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The rezoning was approved 6-0 on Monday in the first of two monthly readings. Oak Ridge Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn was absent.

The second and final reading would presumably be at the City Council meeting in February.

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission had previously recommended the rezoning in a 9-0 vote in December.

