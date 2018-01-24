ORT: Man charged with making terrorist threats after incident at MMC

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a Knoxville man who allegedly fought with officers and was carrying a box cutter and a pole while acting erratically was charged with committing an act of terrorism after threatening to blow up Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge with dynamite and shoot everyone inside with a shotgun earlier this month.

40-year-old Agey C. Stamey II of Knoxville was charged with the one count of commission of an act of terrorism and two counts of assault. He was arrested Friday, January 12, and remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail, with his bond set at $110,000.

Oak Ridge Today reports that two ORPD officers found Stamey, who matched the description of the erratic individual that had been given to dispatchers, near the front of Methodist Medical Center on East Vance Road.

Officers took the pole away from Stamey for safety reasons, and Stamey gave officers permission to search him for weapons, at which time they removed the box cutter.

However, due to what officers called his “aggressive behavior, officers went to detain Stamey, who fought the officers,” the affidavits said.

After Stamey was detained, an emergency medical crew advised that he be taken to the emergency room at MMC to be treated.

While in the emergency room, Stamey said he intended to return and “blow the place up,” according to ORT.

Stamey was quoted by officers as saying, ‘I’m going to come back with dynamite and a shotgun, and I’m going to blow this place up and shoot everyone in it.”

The assault charges were filed after officers said Stamey struck Officer Derek Burchfield in the face when officers tried to detain him and that he kicked Officer Matthew Johnston in the emergency room while Johnston was trying to take pictures of Stamey for evidence.

Stamey had one court appearance in Anderson County General Sessions Court in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, January 23, and he has a status hearing at 1 p.m. March 20.