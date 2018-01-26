ORT: Demolition of controversial apartments underway in OR

After years of legal battles, demolition work has started at the Applewood Apartments in Oak Ridge.

Demolition work started Tuesday at the 13-building apartment complex on Hillside Road and Hunter Circle in the Highland View neighborhood, jaccording to our partners at oak Ridge Today. Two of the buildings had been knocked down as of Thursday afternoon.

Brady Excavating and Demolition of Crab Orchard, Tennessee, plans to demolish two buildings per week, weather permitting. It could take approximately two and a half months to complete the job.

Asbestos abatement work started earlier this month at the vacant buildings.

The apartments were the subject several legal battles over the past decade that started with alleged code violations at Applewood Apartments and pitted owner Joseph Levitt, a Knoxville attorney, against the City of Oak Ridge. At least some of the buildings had previously been declared unfit for human occupation and use.

Levitt has accused the city of trying to drive poor people out of Oak Ridge. Some tenants have defended the apartments, saying rent was cheaper there than anywhere else, as low as a few hundred dollars per month. The city, meanwhile, has said they were simply trying to enforce existing building and property codes at Applewood Apartments.

The last Applewood Apartments tenant moved out in October 2016.