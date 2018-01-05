Home / Featured / ORPD: Missing teen located

Jim Harris

The 16-year-old girl that Oak Ridge Police asked for help in locating on Thursday has returned home.

Shayla Cook went to the Oak Ridge Police Department overnight Thursday and is now back home with her family.

She had been reported missing on November 1st by a family member, who told officers they believed she had left of her own accord with a non-custodial parent. Investigators asked the public for assistance in finding her this week after following up on “multiple leads from family members and neighbors in attempting to locate Shayla, without success.” Investigators also said Thursday that they did not have any reason to believe Shayla was in danger.

Oak Ridge Police thanked the public for their assistance.

