ORPD investigating reports of explosions

Oak Ridge Police are investigating two reports of explosions that have occurred within the past week, including one Monday afternoon that left a crater in the playground of Milt Dickens Park.

No one was injured in either incident and no damage outside the immediate area of where the suspected blasts occurred was reported.

The first incident happened shortly before 9:15 pm Saturday at a picnic table in the vicinity of Blankenship Field, where officers found evidence of an “over-pressure or impact-related event,” stopping short of calling it an explosion as no bomb-related evidence was located at the scene.

The blast at Milt Dickens Park rattled windows at a nearby condominium complex and left behind a crater on the playground. That incident was reported just before 5 pm Monday, and officers did recover physical evidence of some sort of device at the scene.

A witness to Saturday night’s incident near the football stadium reported seeing a black vehicle speeding away from the scene shortly after the blast and in Monday’s incident, officers were told that two white males had been seen running into the woods after the explosion and that they had been picked up by a black vehicle that also fled the scene.

If you have any information on either or both incidents, call Oak Ridge Police at 865-425-3503 during regular business hours or 865-425-4399 after hours.