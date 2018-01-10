Home / Featured / ORNL to lay off 100+ following voluntary separations

ORNL to lay off 100+ following voluntary separations

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced Tuesday that it will begin involuntary separations of over 100 employees.

Last year, ORNL began implementing a workforce restructuring plan that included the elimination of 350 positions by the end of the calendar year, a reduction of 7%. Lab Director Thomas Zacharia said at the time that the reductions would help ORNL streamline operations and save money.

Employees were able to apply for the self-select voluntary separation program, or VSP, to minimize the need for layoffs. After reviewing 302 applications, 232 were accepted. Now, they’re moving on to the involuntary separation portion, or ISP, meaning staff can no longer volunteer to leave the lab.

According to a memo sent to ORNL employees Tuesday, reductions were primarily made among staff who charge to indirect accounts, not those directly funded by the DOE, Department of Homeland Security, or other government and university partnerships..

Last week, ORNL managers began the process of identifying about 100 positions that will be eliminated.

The memo says that staff affected by the involuntary separation program will likely be notified by mid-February.

