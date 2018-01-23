Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCB presents Olympics-themed concert

ORCB presents Olympics-themed concert

On Sunday, Februsary 11th, the Oak Ridge Community Band and Wind Ensemble will present its “Olympics & More” Concert at 3:30 p.m at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. The program will feature music from different countries to celebrate the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

Admission will be $5 for adults over 18, while children get in free.

For more info:  www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.

Follow the Oak Ridge Community Band on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand

