ORCB announces first Showcase Concert of 2018

On Sunday, January 28th, the Oak Ridge Community Band & Wind Ensemble will present its first Showcase Concert of 2018 at 3:30 p.m., in sanctuary of First Baptist Church at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. The performance will feature small ensemble groups.

Admission is $5 for adults over 18, and free for children.

For more information: www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand