OR Senior center offering free exercise program

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Senior Center, in partnership with Pierce Physical Therapy, will be sponsoring a free exercise class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for anyone age 50 and over.

The program begins on Tuesday, January 9th. Participants can attend either an 11:00 a.m. class or an 11:50 a.m. class.

The Pierce Therapy Exercise Program, or P.E.P. for short, concentrates on strength, balance and mobility and incorporates therapeutic exercise, functional training and individual exercise modifications, according to a city press release.

Chelsea Ferrell, Physical Therapist Assistant, will be leading the class with assistance from Ray Pierce, Physical Therapist. Mr. Pierce has operated Pierce Physical Therapy here in Oak Ridge for over 30 years and Ms. Ferrell works full time as a PTA in the practice.

There is no cost for the class, but space is limited. Please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to register.

