OR names new manager at Centennial

(Oak Ridge Press Release) The City of Oak Ridge has completed its management transition at Centennial Golf Course and is pleased to announce the new general manager: Mike Callender.

Mr. Callender brings 18 years of experience in the golf industry to the City of Oak Ridge. He is a certified Class A PGA Professional with 10 years as a Head Professional and is certified in golf operations. “I am very excited to make Centennial Golf Course the place to go in East Tennessee, not just for golf, but also for business meetings, casual outings and eventually dining,” Callender said of the opportunity.

“Our goal is to establish Centennial as one of the premier public golf courses in the region and the addition of Mike Callender to the team as general manager will help us get there,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson added. “With his leadership and the ongoing reinvestment by the City, we are now poised to provide a quality experience for all golfers in the greater Knoxville region.”

As of Sunday, January 21, 2018, all golf course operations fall under the City’s Recreation and Parks Department. In October 2017, the City announced its decision to begin managing Centennial Golf Course internally, releasing private firm Billy Casper Golf from its contract. The City made this move in order to initiate repairs to the facility on an aggressive timeline.

Cart path repairs and drainage improvements as well as the installation of guard rails and other safety measures are included in the plans, which are already well underway. Players should be aware that the course could periodically be reduced to nine available holes while crews are working on projects through the month of April.

Winter operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The City will be honoring passes and memberships purchased prior to the change. The Recreation and Parks Department expects all repairs to be complete in time for spring golf tournaments.

Opened in 1997, Centennial Golf Course features 18 holes, a large clubhouse and a driving range situated on roughly 200 acres just off Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge. Golf lessons are available and will continue to be offered through the Des Mahoney Golf Academy.

To book tee times, please visit the course’s new website at centennial.golf. Anyone with questions should call (865) 483-2291 or send an email to centennial@oakridgetn.gov.