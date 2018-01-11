OR Council, BOE take show on road

(Oak Ridge Press Release) This month’s work session of Oak Ridge City Council will be held as a joint meeting with the Oak Ridge Board of Education at Robertsville Middle School on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside the school library. Attendees should use the main front entrance of the building, located at 245 Robertsville Road, to access the library.

A number of school issues will be discussed by City Council and the Board of Education during the work session. The agenda also includes a briefing on the proposed general aviation airport in Oak Ridge and an update on the Y-12 electrical substation project public meeting. There will be time for an informal neighborhood discussion with City Council members during the meeting as well.

Work sessions are typically held inside the Oak Ridge Central Services Complex. However, as part of an ongoing effort to encourage community engagement, the City has begun utilizing new locations for meetings. This was brought up as a suggestion during one of the Oak Ridge City Blueprint open house meetings organized by the Community Development Department.

Any questions about the upcoming work session or other meetings of City Council should be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (865) 425-3411.