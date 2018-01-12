One jailed after Campbell raid

One man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed early Thursday morning by Campbell County authorities at a home on Howard Road in LaFollette.

57-year-old Marvin Lee McGhee is facing several charges of selling a Schedule II narcotic following a months-long undercover investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The raid was conducted by the CCSO’s SWAT team and officers reported finding large amounts of prescription medication as well as a large amount of cash believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotics transactions and vehicles believed to have been used to carry out his alleged crimes. All of that was seized.

McGhee is currently being held at the Campbell County Jail.