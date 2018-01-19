Home / Featured / One dead, one injured in Campbell crash

One dead, one injured in Campbell crash

A single-vehicle accident in Campbell County Thursday night killed one man and injured another.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that shortly after 6:30 pm Thursday, a 1998 Ford Explorer being driven north on Oak Grove Road by 38-year-old Billy Dews of Rocky Top left the side of the road and rolled some 80 feet down an embankment before coming to a final stop.

Dews’ passenger, 36-year-old Justin Huckaby, also of Rocky Top, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Dews suffered injuries in the crash.

Both men were wearing seatbelts and drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the wreck.

The report does indicate that criminal charges are pending in this case.

 

