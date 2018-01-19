Officials state maps now available…for free

The official 2018 Tennessee Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

There have been some improvements and additions to the 2018 state map in order to increase its accuracy and usability. These include improvements in divided and undivided roadways, as well as segments which have been added or modified for clarity, such as the SR 218 extended route from SR 69 to SR 54 in Henry County. To enhance wayfinding, points of interest were updated and added, along with alignment corrections to the roads themselves to accurately represent the state routes statewide.

“The state map continues to be a valuable tool for motorists to assist them as they plan their travels through Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “The map is free and is also available at welcome centers and rest areas across the state.”

The 2018 state map can also be downloaded from the TDOT website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/state-maps.html.

Pre-printed maps may be ordered from TDOT online at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/map-ordering.html or by mailing a request to:

Tennessee Department of Transportation

505 Deaderick Street

James K. Polk Building, Suite 900

Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1402

Individuals may request up to five free maps. Organizations and schools may order up to one hundred maps for their use.

The Official 2018 Tennessee Transportation Map is a joint effort between TDOT and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.