Oak Ridge VITA site opens January 30th

The Oak Ridge Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) office will open Tuesday, January 30.

The VITA program is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) initiative to help taxpayers by providing trained volunteers to prepare and electronically file individual tax returns at no cost to the taxpayers.

During the 2017 tax season, almost 2,000 returns were prepared at the Oak Ridge site, and taxpayers received more than $2,100,000 in tax refunds. The site served taxpayers from 17 Tennessee counties.

The VITA office is located in the Trinity Outreach Center at 320 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge. Hours are from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Doors to the building will not open until start time. The office is staffed entirely by volunteers—20 preparers, eight greeters, and one computer expert. United Way of Anderson County provides funds for software and rent of the space.

Taxpayers are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. They need to bring photo identification, a copy of last year’s return, Social Security cards for all people listed on the return, health coverage forms, all relevant income forms (W-2s, 1099s, Social Security annual statement), and documentation for daycare, education, and itemized deduction expenses.