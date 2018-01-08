Oak Ridge man escapes fire

An Oak Ridge man suffered only minor injuries when his house caught fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 6:30 am at a house on Lindale Lane. Crews from the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene and reported that it took over an hour to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews reported some problems brought about by the frigid temperatures on Friday as water froze in the streets and on nearby automobiles.

The man who lived at the house made it out safely, but went back in to retrieve his keys and cell phone, and had to be pulled from the home by a neighbor. The resident suffered from what firefighters called slight smoke inhalation and refused a trip to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown but it is believed to have started in the basement. In addition to the ORFD, a crew from the Y-12 Fire Department and another from Oliver Springs, responded to assist in fighting the fire.