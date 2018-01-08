Home / Featured / Oak Ridge man escapes fire

Oak Ridge man escapes fire

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

An Oak Ridge man suffered only minor injuries when his house caught fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 6:30 am at a house on Lindale Lane. Crews from the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene and reported that it took over an hour to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews reported some problems brought about by the frigid temperatures on Friday as water froze in the streets and on nearby automobiles.

The man who lived at the house made it out safely, but went back in to retrieve his keys and cell phone, and had to be pulled from the home by a neighbor. The resident suffered from what firefighters called slight smoke inhalation and refused a trip to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown but it is believed to have started in the basement. In addition to the ORFD, a crew from the Y-12 Fire Department and another from Oliver Springs, responded to assist in fighting the fire.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Wildlife management walk set for January 20th

A wildlife management nature walk is scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, January 20, in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved