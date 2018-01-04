Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort reaches midway point; first meeting of 2018 in January

(Oak Ridge Community Development press release) The City of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Department is continuing the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort in 2018 with community meetings planned through the month of March. The first open house of the new year is scheduled for Thursday, January 25, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.at Scarboro Community Center. The discussion will focus on the Tuskegee and West Side Residential subareas as well as a subarea south of Oak Ridge Turnpike that includes Hermitage Boulevard and Wiltshire Drive.

The blueprint is being coordinated by the Community Development Department, under the guidance of the Oak Ridge Planning Commission, as well as other boards, commissions and City leaders. The department recently finished a midpoint report on the Blueprint, highlighting significant findings and outlining a plan for moving forward. The report is now available online along with a public survey.

“The Blueprint process gives us a great opportunity, not only to understand the current needs of Oak Ridgers, but also to distill the shared vision for our community that can guide decisions going forward,” Community Development Director Wayne Blasius explained. “As we maintain our focus on identifying and defining priorities for various subareas, we ask that families and local business owners attend these meetings or contact us directly to share their ideas.”

Please note that no formal presentation is planned for these events. Attendees can come and go anytime during the open house to meet, ask questions and provide feedback to City staff and board representatives. If you are unable to attend the meeting for your subarea, you are welcome to attend one of the other open houses or submit your feedback via email. Meeting dates, times and locations are posted online as they are confirmed.

More than 500 people attended the blueprint kick-off meeting held in January 2017. A summary of the feedback gathered during that meeting is available on the City of Oak Ridge website. Residents can also view subarea plans, maps and comments using the City Blueprint online resource page.

For more information on the open house events and the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort, contact the Community Development Department at (865) 425-3531.