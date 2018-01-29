Oak Ridge announces teachers of year

The Oak Ridge school system has announced the winners of this year’s Teachers of the Year Awards.

Each year, the Tennessee Department of Education applauds teachers who care about children, who devote their professional lives to enriching the lives of Tennessee students, and who demonstrate exceptional gains in student achievement.

Each district in the state may submit one nominee for the state-level award. As part of this process, we seek teacher candidates from each school in the district. Oak Ridge Schools would like to congratulate the school-level winners nominated by their principals and peers for the 2018-2019 application.

The Oak Ridge Preschool Teacher of the Year is Linda Dalton.

The teachers of the year in the elementary schools are Lauren Blair, a first-grade teacher at Glenwood Elementary; Lisa Buckner, a third-grade teacher at Linden Elementary School; Willow Brook Elementary Reading Specialist Donna Grove and 3rd-grade teacher Michael Martin of Woodland Elementary.

At the middle school level, Jefferson Middle School 8th grade American History teacher Steve Reddick was named Teacher of the Year while Robertsville Middle School’s honoree is Bob O’Connor, who teaches 5th through 8th special education at Robertsville Middle School.

The Teacher of the Year at the Secret City Academy is Donna Gilbert, who teaches middle school math, social studies and social skills.

The high school’s teacher of the year went to 9th through 12th grade English instructor Leslie Shelton.

Congratulations to all of the winners and keep up the great work.