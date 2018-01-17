Norris Bulletin: Vacant home destroyed in fire

Our friends at the Norris Bulletin report that an early-mornign fire destroyed a vacant home on Reservoir Road.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3 am at the home located at 63 Reservoir Road and when the first crews from the Norris Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they reported it was fully engulfed by flames. The house, said to have been unoccupied for several years, was destroyed but no injuries were reported and not other nearby structures were damaged.

Firefighters from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.