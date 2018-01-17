Home / Featured / Norris Bulletin: Vacant home destroyed in fire

Norris Bulletin: Vacant home destroyed in fire

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Our friends at the Norris Bulletin report that an early-mornign fire destroyed a vacant home on Reservoir Road.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3 am at the home located at 63 Reservoir Road and when the first crews from the Norris Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they reported it was fully engulfed by flames. The house, said to have been unoccupied for several years, was destroyed but no injuries were reported and not other nearby structures were damaged.

Firefighters from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ASCD: Roads snow-covered, slick; travel not recommended

(From Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Lucas). Anderson County roads and highways are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved