NNSA information session January 24

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will hold an information session on Wednesday January 24, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the Scarboro Community Center located at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The information session will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the Y-12 National Security Complex, the Uranium Processing Facility construction project and the work involved in building a replacement electrical substation at Y-12. Representatives from the NNSA’s Uranium Processing Facility Project Office (UPO), the NNSA Production Office (NPO) and the Tennessee Valley Authority will be present at the meeting.

Attendees will be able to speak with the representatives at information booths from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A presentation and question and answer session will follow from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The mission of the NPO is to ensure the safe, secure and cost-effective operation of the Pantex Plant, Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. UPO is responsible for oversight of the construction of the Uranium Processing Facility, which will replace aging and obsolete enriched uranium production facilities at Y-12.