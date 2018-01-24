Home / Community Bulletin Board / More fun basketball: Blaze vs. teachers Thursday at CES

The Clinton Blaze boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will face off against a team of Clinton City school teachers on the hardwood Thursday night at 6:00 pm to raise money for the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools Teacher Supply Depot, which opens four times a year to provide free school supplies to area teachers.

The game will be played in the Clinton Elementary School gymnasium beginning at 6 pm with $5 admission for adults and $2 admission for students.

The Lady Blaze will match up against a squad of teachers in one 12-minute quarter and then the Blaze boys take the floor for another 12-minute period.

During halftime ceremonies, players, parents, administrators and other Blaze supporters will be recognized.

Both squads will play another quarter versus the teachers after halftime.

