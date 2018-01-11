Home / Community Bulletin Board / MLK holiday closures

MLK holiday closures

All City of Oak Ridge offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Anderson County Courthouse and Clinton City Hall will also be closed for the holiday.

