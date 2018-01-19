Meetings to be made up from this week, regular monthly meetings also set

With so many closings and cancellations this week due to weather and road conditions, we wanted to run down the revamped schedule of meetings for this week and next week.

The Campbell County Commission’s January meeting was delayed by the weather Tuesday, and will now be held on Friday night at 6 pm at the Courthouse in Jacksboro.

The Anderson County Commission meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday night has been rescheduled for this Monday January 22nd at 6:30 pm at the Courthouse in Clinton.

The Campbell County School Board will meet Monday night January 22nd at 6 pm at the Courthouse as scheduled to vote on their choice to be the next director of the county school system.

The School Board will choose between finalists Joan Crutchfield, Jennifer Fields and Donna Singley.

Whoever is chosen will succeed Larry Nidiffer, who is retiring as Director of Schools later this year.

The Clinton City Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall as previously scheduled. Council members will hear the city’s fiscal year 2016-17 audit findings and vote on a resolution to issue a capital outlay note not to exceed $550,000 to purchase a firefighting apparatus for the city fire department.

This month’s work session of Oak Ridge City Council, a joint meeting with the Oak Ridge Board of Education, has been rescheduled for Tuesday January 23rd at 6 pm in the library of Robertsville Middle School at 245 Robertsville Road. This meeting was rescheduled from January 16th because of weather.

A number of school issues will be discussed by City Council and the Board of Education during the work session. The agenda also includes a briefing on the proposed general aviation airport in Oak Ridge and an update on the Y-12 electrical substation project public meeting. There will be time for an informal neighborhood discussion with City Council members during the meeting as well.

Work sessions are typically held inside the Oak Ridge Central Services Complex. However, as part of an ongoing effort to encourage community engagement, the City has begun utilizing new locations for meetings. This was brought up as a suggestion during one of the Oak Ridge City Blueprint open house meetings organized by the Community Development Department.

Any questions about the upcoming work session or other meetings of City Council should be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (865) 425-3411.